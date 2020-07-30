Zira blames problems in Nigerian football on sit-tight syndrome

The Chairman of Adamawa United, Emmanuel Zira has blamed the intractable problems in Nigerian football to the inability of football administrators to relinquish positions easily.

Zira who spoke as a Guest of the FCT Football Update Personality Interview Segment was of the opinion that if administrators would be willing to leave leadership positions, the incessant crisis in the game would be reduced.

“I have always been in the forefront of fairness, equity and use of common sense in occupying leadership role in our football, at whatever level and this sit or hold tight attitude to leadership is always the reason why wrangling in our football system has become a recurring decimal,” he said.

Zira therefore suggested the way forward saying “We should always give up power peacefully, voluntarily and in a civilized manner to save our football.

“Our football is bigger than any individual. This is the prism from which I viewe my actions. I also hope that a lot of our administrators can do same for our football system to always be the winner.”

The former Board member of the Nigeria Women Football League also dispelled claims that he resigned from the position, saying that he left when the NFF dissolved the Board with the intention of appointing members into the Boards of the League bodies instead of elections.

“We were dissolved by the NFF with a year to spare in order to test run the present new governance structure they wanted to introduce which they told us will bring the desired sponsors for the leagues.”

Zira said he only resigned recently as the Secretary General of the Nigeria Women Football League Club Owners Association.

Like this: Like Loading...