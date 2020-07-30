Zulum furious after insurgents ambush convoy

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum on Wednesday expressed his frustration over the commitment of the Military authorities to clear Boko Haram insurgents from Baga town in Kukawa local government area of the state.

He expressed his frustration following an assault on his convoy by suspected members of the Boko Haram group on his way from Baga.

Baga town is approximately 196 km from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State

The governor was furious that despite huge number of military presence in mile 4, which is only 4km away from Baga, they couldn’t take over the town.

Zulum made the disclosure while flagging off the reopening of Monguno Baga highway to motorists after two years of closure.

“You have been here for over one year now, there are 1,181 soldiers here, if you cannot take over Baga which is less than 5 km from your base.

“Then should we forget about Baga?, I will inform the Chief of Army Staff to redeploy these men to other places that they can be useful.

“You people said there’s no Boko Haram here, then who attacked us? I doubt if there is any Boko Haram in this town, I can go in and sleep here,” the governor asked.

Prof. Zulum’s convoy was ambushed by suspected members of Boko Haram in Baga town on Wednesday.

He led hundreds of residents of Kukawa, Cross and Baga to their ancestral towns, two years after occupation by Boko Haram.

Earlier, the Sector 3 Commander of Operations Lafiya Dole Baga, Brig. Gen. Garba in Baga had assured Zulum and his entourage that there is no Boko Haram insurgent in the town.

The Governor who was on a humanitarian tour has returned safely to Maiduguri.

Before leaving Monguno to Baga, Zulum presented 12 patrol vehicles to the Nigerian Army and the Civilian JTF.

Like this: Like Loading...