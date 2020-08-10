10, 000 entrepreneurs for Savvy fellowship

As a way of giving back to the society and to encourage both aspiring and early stage entrepreneurs,’ Chidi Nwaogu, Nigerian serial tech entrepreneur and software developer has decided to impact 10,000 professionals through an initiative called “Savvy fellowship”, a global fellowship programme launching before year-end for those passionate about solving some of Africa’s most pressing problems through innovation.

This initiative is a 12 weeks e-learning, assessment, and mentorship programme, where individuals learn everything from ideation to venture-scaling with successful fellows at the end of the 12-week receiving a certificate of completion to proudly share with their professional network.

Justifying the need for the initiative, Chidi explained that COVID-19 pandemic has rendered many people jobless who now live in an uncertain world.

“I decided to start the Savvy Fellowship with the main aim of equipping passionate individuals with the necessary knowledge and skill they need to start their own impact-driven business and succeed as entrepreneurs. It’s no news that every day, I love sharing with others what I’ve learned from my experience as an entrepreneur, and Savvy is just an extension of that personal journey of sharing for me,” said Nwaogu, co-founder at Savvy, multi-award-winning serial entrepreneur, and author of the ‘Dear Entrepreneur’ book series.

According to Chidi, “Entry for Savvy Fellowship was unveiled on August 4, 2020. There is no cohort, no application deadline, and no ethnic restriction. Savvy accepts new Fellows between the ages of 18 to 40. It’s a rolling Fellowship programme, so new applications are accepted, every day, year-round. Interested individuals can apply to the Fellowship programme from https://savvyfellows.com/apply/.”

