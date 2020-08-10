10 Hottest Big Brother Naija Lockdown Moments So Far

Just like that, we’re five weeks into the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season. The show, which has captured the hearts of fans across the continent since it kicked off on July 19th, has sparked numerous debates online as fans declare their support for their favourite housemates.

Upon their entry into the house, the BBNaija housemates assured fans of steady drama, spice and so much more. It is safe to say they have not disappointed as each day brings something new.

As we march on to day 71, we take a walk back in time to some of the hottest moments of the season so far, which is currently streaming on Showmax, DSTV channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

1. Tolanibaj and Ka3na’s fight over food

Tolanibaj and Ka3na had the first major fight of the season in the second week. Trouble started after Tolanibaj tried to dish food which Ka3na made. An argument followed, which devolved into a full-blown shouting match. Expectedly, fans took to social media to react to the incident. The housemates would later have a meeting where they discussed how the kitchen would be run in the days ahead.

I want more!

My take,

-Lucy’s doing 2 much with gd intentions though

– ka3na is too bossy

-Praise is right about Lucy but as Lucy said, he likes carrying crowd to go and fight his battles.

– Tolani Baj. reacted according to Ka3na’s energy#BBNaija #BigBrotherNaijaLockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/oahTc6pYG9 — FranklySpeakingwithGloryElijah #BBNaija2020 (@Fswglory) July 28, 2020

2. The Truth or Dare game

In week two, the housemates decided to spice things up by playing a Truth or Dare game that would later serve as a catalyst to several other events. For one, the game produced the first kiss of the house, which happened between Wathoni and Kiddwaya. The game also saw Prince demonstrate his favourite sexual position with Nengi, a move which thoroughly pissed off Nengi’s love interest, Ozo,triggering some tension between both men for a while.

I present to you the casualties of tonight’s Truth or Dare Games…. A moment of silence for their dissolved crushes…. 😂😂#BBNaija #BBNaijialockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/cfa7WRuWEl — YourSupernova (@Supernovanni) July 27, 2020

3. Dora addresses Ozo over Nengi

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown season has produced a couple of triangles, and the Dora/Ozo/Nengi situation is no doubt one of the most talked about. While Dora and Ozo started out as best of pals, the dynamics of their friendship started to change after Ozo admitted that he was attracted to Nengi. While some of the housemates and viewers are of the opinion that Ozo is in fact attracted to Dora, both parties have insisted that they are just friends. This however did not stop speculations from growing about the pair. In the midst of all the speculation, and with Ozo getting closer to Nengi, Dora decided to confront Ozo, letting him know that she was taking herself out of the mix. Dora, Ozo and Nengi have continued to be a hot topic for fans, some of whom are of the opinion that Dora and Ozo should end their friendship, while others root for Ozo/Nengi.

Ozo watching dora and nengi play tennis and smiling. Feeling like a proud papa. Must be nice #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/mkmeSLxKQz — Florentina⭕⭕🌹🌹 (@The_florentina) August 16, 2020

Ozo is undecided who to fall in love btwn Dora n Nengi pic.twitter.com/UQWvtbrDOr — ziphokuhle Sbisi (@ziphokuhle45) August 18, 2020

4. Laycon expresses his feelings to Erica

Another raging triangle that the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season produced is the one between Laycon, Erica and Kiddwaya. Though Laycon and Erica started out as friends, Laycon, having survived the first eviction and with prompting from Brighto, decided to express his feelings to Erica. Things however did not go as planned for Laycon as Erica stated that she was only “mentally attracted” to him and physically attracted to Kiddwaya. Laycon would later try to distance himself from Erica, a move that did not seem to agree with her as she repeatedly tried to continue interactions. The trio have remained a constant hot topic for fans as the weeks have progressed.

Family Goals. Laycon, Erica and Kidd. 😻😻😻😻 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/bcnQ6xg57P — ⭐️T h a b e l o⭐️ (@thabelomaanda) August 20, 2020

5. Ozo and Prince’s quarrel

While Ozo was Head of House, their weekly wager rehearsal almost came to a head after Prince walked out without permission. The typically cool Ozo lost his temper, lashing out at Prince in a manner no one saw coming. After yelling at Prince, he asked him to apologise to the housemates, which Prince did without putting up a fuss. Fans were shocked at the display, which many attributed to the underlying tension between himself and Prince over Nengi.

I saw this Ozo and Prince fight coming. Prince you know what you did early today. #BBNaija #DorathyFullChest pic.twitter.com/CkOmlyUrNm — Del🌎 (@YSandimanie) August 5, 2020

In that small fight between Ozo and Prince, you can’t tell me Ozo didn’t over react ! Why was he shouting at Prince like that? Or is he still pissed because of this?🥺#bbnaijalockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/x52Pk2hdgU — Rinu The Hustler🔥🔫🎠 (@SavvyRinu) August 5, 2020

6. Nengi and Lucy’s fight

After the second Sunday Live Eviction Show, the general mood in the house was that of sadness and tension when suddenly Lucy and Nengi began to quarrel. Trouble started when Lucy was in the toilet mumbling to herself. Nengi heard the mumbling and confronted her after assuming Lucy was referring to her. A heated quarrel ensued as they both hurled insults at each other. Ozo was not spared too as Lucy gave him a tongue lashing as he tried to separate them. It ended with Ozo calling the whole house for a meeting to address the issue, specifically addressing his supposed triangle between Nengi and Dora.

Small Fight Ozo has already arranged town hall meeting. We don’t want peace! We want war! I can’t pay so much data for romance contents, we want fight! Lucy 20 – Nengi 0#bbnaija2020 pic.twitter.com/D4VhJaZS1w — Chlorpheniramine 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) August 9, 2020

Fight oh: Characters are coming out 😂

Lucy was in the bathroom lamenting. Nengi knocked on the door saying hope it’s not me you’re talking to

Lucy:Alaye What if it’s you

Nengi:Ameoba, old woman

Lucy: what do you do than walking around naked and seducing guys to pick you #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/NTZrLMwpDt — Ihotu Michael (@MichaelIhotu) August 9, 2020

7. Erica and Wathoni’s fight

Erica and Wathoni set social media on fire after the pair engaged in a hot exchange of words. The pair had been discussing relationships in the house with other housemates when Erica stated that she doesn’t know how to chase guys, instead, men chase her. Wathoni then asked Kidd, who is Erica’s love interest, if he chased any girl in the house, to which he said no. Erica, feeling insulted by what she took to be Wathoni’s shadiness, approached her to discuss things and the conversation degenerated into a full-blow shouting match.

Erica x Wathoni Fight 👇

Erica- I dn’t have an issue wit u cos of a guy,I hv an issue wit u cos of ur attitude.u’re always rude to me,Why?

Wathoni-I have a son to think of & money to make.

Erica- Then think of Ur son B4 U behave in certain way#BBNaija

pic.twitter.com/LGeu1lw3ZY — AURA⭕COOL (@TWEETORACLE) August 15, 2020

8. Housemates win their first wager

After two weeks of losing their wager, the housemates were more than determined to win and they did, making Ozo the first Head of House to win the wager. Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for the housemates, also hailing Trickytee, who directed the show.

Glad they won their wager 💃 90’s vibes and afros 😍 special thanks to director Tricky Tee, Head of house Ozo, Choreographer Praise #BBNaijaLockdown — K-Shan☀️ (@1better_me) August 6, 2020

9. Kaisha and Nengi’s fight

Another moment that blew up social media was the fight between Kaisha and Nengi. While the pair later admitted to apologising and making up, the argument between the duo resulted in a warning for both parties and also for Wathoni, Erica and Lucy, who had previously engaged in fights.

Last night, it was Wathoni and Erica. This morning, it’s Nengi and Kaisha. This is the kind of content people signed up for. Two hot fights within 12 hours. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) August 15, 2020

10. Erica and Kiddwaya PDA

Erica and Kiddwaya are one of the boo’d up couples in the house and they never let anyone forget this. Whether they’re kissing in front of the housemates during tasks or making out in the Head of House lounge during their respective reigns, Erica and Kiddwaya have given fans plenty to talk about with their numerous makeout sessions.

#BBNaija The difference between my ship and yours is that my faves Erica and Kiddwaya kiss and do whatever they want openly and own it with their chest but yours are sneaky hypocrites…#BlameItOnErica pic.twitter.com/GwmcCllCMl — ᴄᴏʟʙʏ ᴄ.ᴋ.ʏ ᴏғғɪᴄɪᴀʟ 🗯 (@colbykasongo1) August 21, 2020

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😩😩😩😩😩 Kidd Waya And Erica are making me Jealous. See that Kiss na 😩 😩 Kidd definitely loves his woman. He even asked her not to come for the rehearsals. What a Man! Get well soon Erica. #BBNaijialockdown2020#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/LcgonPUP6M — Chlorpheniramine 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) August 20, 2020

About Showmax

Showmax is an internet TV service. What sets Showmax apart is a unique combination of hit African content, first and exclusive international series, the best kids’ shows, and live sport from SuperSport. For a single monthly fee, get unlimited access. Start and stop when you want. Cancel anytime – there’s no contract.

Stream Showmax using apps for smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, media players and gaming consoles. Manage data consumption using the bandwidth capping feature. No internet? No problem – download shows to smartphones and tablets to watch later offline.

Showmax was born in 2015. The service is available throughout sub-Saharan Africa. For a free trial, visit www.showmax.com.