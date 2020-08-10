By Fasanmi Abiola

Regardless of whether they’re single parents by decision, divorce, a heartbreaking loss or relationships that simply didn’t work out, these famous single parents unquestionably define what it means to be supermoms!

While balancing careers in the entertainment space – either as a musician, model, or actor, these renowned women are doing an amazing job of bringing up children on their own and making it look easy.

This league of parents has assumed the job of mother and father to their child/children, particularly when either isn’t accessible and it is only right to applaud their efforts.

Below are 10 Nigerian celebrities who are single parents with beautiful and strong child/children to show for their struggles over the years.

· Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji

Actress Genevieve Nnaji, gave birth to her daughter, Chimebuka, when she was a teenager in secondary school. Rather than let that slow her down, she took care of her daughter, who is now married, without getting hitched to any man. Needless to say, Genevieve still rocks and has a figure that many would give an arm and a leg for.

· Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh

Actress and entrepreneur, Tonto was married to her ex-husband, Oladunni Churchill in August 2015. In February 2016, Dikeh gave birth to her son Andre Omodayo Churchill. However, in 2017, the couple parted ways and she has since assumed the role of both mother and father to her son. Tonto is obviously enjoying motherhood and she is always seen gushing over her son.

· Waje

Waje

Talented singer, Waje, gave birth to her daughter, Emerald Iruobe years before she got to the limelight, and we must say, she’s the true daughter of her mum.

· Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage

Famous singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage married Tunji “Tee Billz” Balogun in 2013. While the traditional marriage held in Lagos, their white wedding was in 2014 in Dubai. Their union produced a son, Jamil Balogun. In 2016, the duo went their separate ways.

· Biodun Okeowo

Biodun Okeowo

Popular Yoruba movie actress, Biodun Okeowo a.k.a Omobutty according to reports openly admitted that she was never married at any point although she was once in an abusive relationship which left her a single parent. She is a proud mum of two lovely children.

· Kate Henshaw

Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress and fitness enthusiast, Kate Henshaw was in 2000 married to Roderick Nuttal and they have a daughter, Gabrielle Nutall together.

· Yvonne Jegede

Yvonne Jegede

Yvonne Jegede in 2017 married her hubby Olakunle Fawole, aka Abounce, who is also an actor and the third and last child of the late broadcaster and actress, Bukky Ajayi. Her marriage which lasted a year produced a baby boy named Xavier.

· Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe

Pretty fashionista, businesswoman and actress, Mercy Aigbe, who separated from her estranged husband on the basis of domestic violence, is a proud mother of two beautiful kids. Before her marriage, she had her first daughter, Michelle at 22 and later blessed with a son, Juwon, in Gentry’s home. Since her separation, she has singlehandedly been taking care of her beautiful kids.

· Adunni Ade

Adunni Ade

Gorgeous Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade has two sons D’Marion and Ayden. She revealed that after she made a difficult choice to break up with their father, she would continue being a single parent. It is a known fact that Adunni doesn’t joke with her boys as she adores them so much.

· Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo

Popular Nollywood actor, businesswoman, and fashionista, Iyabo Ojo was once married to a Lagos-based movie marketer in 1999 when she was 21. The union produced her two adorable children – Felix Ojo and Priscilla Ajoke Ojo. She has since divorced her ex-husband and moved on with working hard to build her career and business venture which she named after her children, FesPris.