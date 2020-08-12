12 things you should know about late Senator Buruji Kashamu

A former Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu, was announced dead on Saturday after suffering from COVID-19 complications.

Senator Murray Bruce announced the senator’s death in a tweet.

Daily Trust has highlighted few things you probably don’t know about the politician here:

Kashamu was born in Ogun State, Nigeria on 19 May 1958.

He started his education at Ansarudeen Primary School, Ijebu Igbo and left in 1972 to complete his primary school education at St. John Modern School, Lagos.

Kashamu then attended evening classes at Igbobi College while working as a licensing agent.

He later went to London where he took courses in Business Management at Pitman College, London.

Kashamu was awarded a Honourary PhD by the unaccredited, diploma-mill Cambridge Graduate University, located in Massachusetts, at a privately organised ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.

He was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun State.

He contested for the Ogun east senatorial seat and beat his closest rival with a poll of 99,540 votes.

The politician was appointed as the chairman, Organization and Mobilization Committee of the PDP in the South West zone of Nigeria.

In 2018, he was expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party, a decision later voided by an Abuja High Court in October 2018.

He was the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 Ogun State gubernatorial election and lost against Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress in distance 4th.

In 1998, Kashamu was arrested in the United Kingdom on drugs-related charges after trying to enter the country with $230,000 in cash.

He was acquitted and released in 2003.

