12 things you should know about late Senator Buruji Kashamu

A former Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu, was announced dead on Saturday after suffering from COVID-19 complications.

Senator Murray Bruce announced the senator’s death in a tweet.

Daily Trust has highlighted few things you probably don’t know about the politician here:

  • Kashamu was born in Ogun State, Nigeria on 19 May 1958.
  • He started his education at Ansarudeen Primary School, Ijebu Igbo and left in 1972 to complete his primary school education at St. John Modern School, Lagos.
  • Kashamu then attended evening classes at Igbobi College while working as a licensing agent.
  • He later went to London where he took courses in Business Management at Pitman College, London.
  • Kashamu was awarded a Honourary PhD by the unaccredited, diploma-mill Cambridge Graduate University, located in Massachusetts, at a privately organised ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.
  • He was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun State.
  • He contested for the Ogun east senatorial seat and beat his closest rival with a poll of 99,540 votes.
  • The politician was appointed as the chairman, Organization and Mobilization Committee of the PDP in the South West zone of Nigeria.
  • In 2018, he was expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party, a decision later voided by an Abuja High Court in October 2018.
  • He was the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 Ogun State gubernatorial election and lost against Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress in distance 4th.
  • In 1998, Kashamu was arrested in the United Kingdom on drugs-related charges after trying to enter the country with $230,000 in cash.
  • He was acquitted and released in 2003.

