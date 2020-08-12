12 things you should know about late Senator Buruji Kashamu

A former Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu, was announced dead on Saturday after suffering from COVID-19 complications.
Senator Murray Bruce announced the senator’s death in a tweet.
Daily Trust has highlighted few things you probably don’t know about the politician here:
- Kashamu was born in Ogun State, Nigeria on 19 May 1958.
- He started his education at Ansarudeen Primary School, Ijebu Igbo and left in 1972 to complete his primary school education at St. John Modern School, Lagos.
- Kashamu then attended evening classes at Igbobi College while working as a licensing agent.
- He later went to London where he took courses in Business Management at Pitman College, London.
- Kashamu was awarded a Honourary PhD by the unaccredited, diploma-mill Cambridge Graduate University, located in Massachusetts, at a privately organised ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.
- He was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun State.
- He contested for the Ogun east senatorial seat and beat his closest rival with a poll of 99,540 votes.
- The politician was appointed as the chairman, Organization and Mobilization Committee of the PDP in the South West zone of Nigeria.
- In 2018, he was expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party, a decision later voided by an Abuja High Court in October 2018.
- He was the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 Ogun State gubernatorial election and lost against Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress in distance 4th.
- In 1998, Kashamu was arrested in the United Kingdom on drugs-related charges after trying to enter the country with $230,000 in cash.
- He was acquitted and released in 2003.
