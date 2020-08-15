15 get N1m each in Ogun, Kwara Dangote Cement promo

As businesses struggle to stage a comeback after the COVID-19-induced lull, 15 more artisans in Ogun and Kwara states, at the weekend, joined the millionaires club in the Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2.

The star prize winners, mostly artisans and building material dealers, whose businesses have suffered the downside in the wake of the pandemic, were full of praises to Alhaji Aliko Dangote, saying the money would go a long way in resuscitating their businesses.

This brings to 80 the number of people who have so far won a million naira in the ‘Spell Dangote and Win a Million Naira’ promo designed to help consumers overcome the effects of the pandemic by rewarding them with cash prizes.

The company had, during the launch of the promo last month, explained that the N1,000,000 prize was a form of palliative in which 1,000 people would benefit from as people and businesses strive to stay afloat.

The company’s Director of Marketing, Mrs Funmi Sanni, explained that the promo was deliberately designed to serve as cushion against the negative effects and impact of COVID-19 on businesses and families.

One of the leading distributors in Abeokuta, Mr Femi Alabi, CEO of Royal Gate Commercial Ltd., thanked the firm for the gesture, saying: “N1 million is a big deal in the lives of so many. Many people, after the pandemic broke out, could not boast of N5,000 in their account, but here they are being rewarded with a whooping N1 million.”

Several of the winners were full of gratitude to the company for putting in place such promo at this time, saying the prizes would make a good impact in their lives.

