At least 17 lawmakers of the Edo State House of Assembly on Thursday claimed that they have impeached the Speaker of the House, Francis Okiye, and his deputy, Roland Asoro. The 17 members include 14 members whose seats have been previously declared vacant. The decision was taken at a private location in the state capital, […]

The post 17 APC lawmakers claim to have impeached Edo speaker, deputy appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...