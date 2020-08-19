19 killed in Zamfara road crash, Matawalle declares 3-day mourning

Bello Matawalle

No fewer than 19 persons believed to be supporters of the Zamfara State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were reportedly killed in a fatal road accident on the outskirts of Tsafe Town along the Funtua-Gusau road.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Media, Publicity and Public Enlightenment, Zailani Bappa, said a truck lost control and crashed into four oncoming vehicles, killing 14 people.

The statement did not, however, confirm that the deceased were supporters of the PDP, but a source close to the party leadership revealed that they were party supporters, who went to welcome Governor Matawalle on his return from an official visit to Abuja.

It disclosed that following the incidence, Governor Matawalle declared a three-day mourning in honour of the deceased and ordered that the national flag should fly at half-mast.

Zailani said the governor, who had sent a condolence massage to the bereaved families, further explained that he also directed all his aides to convene at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital today in preparation of the victims’ burial.

Also, a statement issued by Director General, Press Affairs and Public Relations at the state House of Assembly, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, however, revealed that the lawmakers had postponed plenary till Monday, August 31, 2020, due to the accident.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased persons, Speaker of the House, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, said he found it necessary to suspend sitting until Monday to enable the lawmakers to commiserate with the state government and the deceased’ families.