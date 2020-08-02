2 nurses nabbed for stealing baby in Katsina

Police in Katsina have arrested two nurses and one other woman for alleged theft and selling of a newborn baby.

The baby was delivered by one Shamsiya Sani of Dandagoro Quarters, Katsina, at a private hospital on 25, July 2020.

Those arrested are Misira Tijani,35 of Filin Canada Quarters, Katsina and Grace Ejigu,43, of Shagari Low-Cost Housing estate, Katsina, and one Eucharia Onyema,45 years of Sabuwar Kasuwa Quarters, Katsina who was said to have bought the baby.

The spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah said the mother of the child Shamsiya is believed to have abandoned the baby after delivery at the hospital because it was conceived out of wedlock.

He said: “Nemesis caught up with them ( the three women)when they were arrested on their way from the hospital to their houses with the child through the help of a Keke NAPEP rider who suspected them of stealing the child.

“The driver of a commercial tricycle hired by the three women to convey them to their various houses from the hospital, instead, drove them to the Sabon gari police division after eavesdropping their conversation,” he said

He added that the baby is present with the Social Welfare department of the Ministry of Youths and Social Development, saying that those arrested shall be charged after the completion of investigations.

Speaking with newsmen, both nurses denied selling the baby but admitted handing her to Eucharia Onyema on humanitarian grounds.

