2 shot dead for encroaching, damaging farms in Niger

Two teenagers were reportedly shot dead in Minna, Niger State, for allegedly encroaching into a farm and damaging produce.

Police in the state said three suspects had been arrested in connection with the killing.

According to the police, the suspects, Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, 41, Nuhu Ahmadu, 27 and Safulai Ahmadu, 23 all of Kpapi village, Chanchaga, Minna confessed to the act during interrogation.

The command also said it has arrested two other suspects for kidnapping in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, said the command received information late last month that the two teenagers were found dead behind M.I. Wushishi Housing Estate.

“On receipt of the information, police detectives attached to Chanchaga division swung into action and arrested three suspects in connection with the case.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have conspired and fired Dane gun at the deceased persons, claiming to have encroached and damaged their farmland through illegal mining.

The police spokesman also said they got information that gunmen, numbering 14 invaded Nakudna village via Erena in Shiroro LGA and kidnapped one Jambo Salihu to an unknown destination.

“On receipt of the information, detectives attached to Erena division swung into action and arrested two suspects; Danladi Sarki, 25 and Yunana Danjuma, 28, both of Nakudna and Kusasu villages in Shiroro Local Government Area in connection with the case,” he said.

He added that the suspects, during interrogation, confessed to be indigenes of the community but conspired with their armed gang members, now at large and acted as pointers and informants to the bandits.

The victim, according to Abiodun, was rescued unhurt while effort to arrest the fleeing suspects is on, adding that the case is still under investigation.

