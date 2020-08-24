2020 recruitment: Police screen 70 applicants in Anambra

Agency Reporter

No fewer than 70 applicants from Anambra East and Anambra West Local Government Areas have so far been screened at the ongoing nationwide police recruitment.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 3,000 candidates, who applied for the position of Constable from Anambra, are to undergo screening, which commenced on Monday in Awka, the state capital.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 13, Danmallam Mohammed, who visited the screening venue on Monday, expressed satisfaction with the turnout and level of compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

Mohammed said: “The Nigerian Police Force has been given the opportunity to recruit an additional 10,000 men and women.

“This is an excellent effort by the Federal Government to improve security coverage in the country.

“We will ensure that we follow due process in recruiting the right candidates into the police force.”

Meanwhile, Tuesday is slated for applicants from Orumba North and Orumba South LGAs of the state.