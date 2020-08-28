‘2020 riots’ California police memorabilia coins surface online for $14.99

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

‘2020 riots’ memorabilia coins with the names of California police departments on them and the phrase ‘hats and bats’ next to a picture of skull in a riot helmet have surfaced online and are being sold for $14.99.

The coins are being sold on a Clear Hot Gear with the names of the LAPD, LA County Sheriff and the Long Beach Police Department on them.

None have been officially sanctioned, according to the police departments. They are now investigating where the coins came from.

The website has an entire section dedicated to ‘2020 riots’, which began on Labor Day in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protests and violent looting has raged on throughout the summer across many cities in a show of prolonged outrage over police brutality and in support of Black Lives Matter.

The Long Beach coin is included in a $24.99 ‘pack’ which also comes with stickers that, according to the description on the website, ‘capture the very essence of military and first responder affiliation and instill pride to those that carry them.’

The website describes them as ‘challenge coins’.

‘Many readers may not even know what a “challenge coin” is, or how they are used within the modern-day, but their use is highly prevalent in many arenas.

‘Members of the US Armed Forces, Law Enforcement, and Firefighters have a long-standing tradition of carrying such coins that symbolize unit identity and brotherhood.

‘Each piece usually bears unique unit symbols or mottos that identify the group in which they represent, and are often traded, presented, and collected between unit members,’ it says on the website.

The Long Beach Police Department is now investigating.

‘This memorabilia was not sanctioned or approved by our department and does not reflect our professional standards, core values, and commitment to our community,’ the LBPD said in a statement.

The sale of the coins come as more protests continue in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where unarmed black man Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in front of his children this week by police. He survived but his father says he is paralyzed.

Three people were shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night, including two who died in riots over the shooting of Jacob Blake