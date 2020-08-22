2022: Osun West APC backs Oyetola

Emmanuel Oladesu Deputy Editor

The leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun West Senatorial District, yesterday, declared support for Governor Gboyega Oyetola, saying that his administration was on course.

Hailing his development strides in the district, they said the people were impressed by his achievements and responses to challenges.

The leaders described as ridiculous, the recent advertorial by a group, Osun Network for Equity and Social Justice, clamouring for power shift to Osun West in 2022.

The agitation, according to them, was packaged to cause division in the chapter. The party leaders told reporters in Iwo that certain chieftains were planning to distract the governor.

The media briefing was attended by APC chieftains from the 10 local governments constituting the Western District.

Senator Aderele Oriolowo (Osun West) and APC Senatorial Leader Yinusa Amonbi, a member of the House of Representatives, who spoke on behalf of the party leaders, said Oyetola has paid much attention to the development of the area, particularly in the areas of education, health, road infrastructure, political and human development.

Reading from a press statement, Amonbi said, “It gladdens our hearts to inform the world that His Excellency, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, has magnanimously attended to, face-lifted and in some areas, built health facilities, especially PHCs across all over 100 electoral wards in Osun West District.

“Worthy of note is his recommendation of our son, Rt. Hon. Rafiu Adejare Bello, as a non-career Ambassador announced recently, which is another feat to Osun West Senatorial district. The entire West District recognises the wonderful and matured roles exhibited by Governor Oyetola in the establishment of the Federal College of Education, Iwo. We remain grateful.”

“Let it be stated expressly that we have eminent and qualified sons and daughters who can fit into the governorship race. However, our support for the incumbent governor remains firm, unshaken.”

“We, the leaders of Osun APC in the Osun West Senatorial District, hereby pass a vote of confidence on the Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, for his foresight, exemplary leadership, and administrative skills.

“We are using this opportunity to completely dissociate ourselves from the submission of Osun Network For Equity and Social Justice, published in The Nation newspaper of August 18, 2020.”

“As leaders and members of APC, we are unwavering, solid and rooted in our loyalty to his leadership prowess as the State helmsman, and this will continue as long as he remains committed to the pact of good governance and emulative motivational acumen of the unwritten cord he struck with the Osun West Senatorial District electorates.”

The leaders said “the sponsored crisis within the Osun APC family has failed and dead on arrival and the new slogan is “Oyetola Lekansi.”

The party leaders explained, that, while it is the legitimate right of certain people in Osun West to press for power shift, it should also be acknowledged that the governor, who is performing creditably in the district, deserves the support of the district for a second term.

Party leaders from the district including Former Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Dr. Najeem Salaam, Senator Mudashir Hussein, and the party secretary, Rasak Salensile, were, however, absent at the press conference and not part of the signatories to the rejoinder.

Nonetheless, 42 of 48 recognised party leaders from the senatorial district repudiated the previous advertorial, saying that it was divisive, destabilising and illogical.