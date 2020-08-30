2023: Igbo lawyers make case for S’East presidency

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A group of lawyers under the aegis of League of Igbo Youth Lawyers (LIYOLAW) has called on Nigerians to concede the presidency to the South-East in 2023.

It said Nigeria stood a better chance of preserving her corporate existence if the people of the region were given the opportunity to govern.

The lawyers made their position known weekend in a communiqué titled “Preserving Corporate Nigeria; Issues and Evaluation” by the President, Stanley Okafor, after its town hall meeting in Awka, Anambra State.

They described the Igbo as community developers of every part of the country they found themselves, stressing “no other tribe was more genuinely committed to the Nigerian project than Ndigbo.”

The communiqué reads partly, “Nigeria stood a better chance of preserving her corporate existence by engaging dialogue with restive youths and organisations as that would help in containing the deplorable security situation in the country.

“We would partner other sister organisations to hold an inaugural national leadership lecture series later in the year which would be named after a past Nigerian President.”

While urging the Federal Government to shun confrontation in dealing with civil agitations, the lawyers underscored the place of dialogue and negotiation while handling groups such as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“Security agencies should eschew overzealousness in situations of youth restiveness.

‘’We also call on Enugu State government to institute an inquiry into the killing of unarmed youths on the 23rd of August, 2020,” they stated.

The group further urged the Anambra Governor Willie Obiano to mend fences with the oil mogul, Chief Arthur Eze.

“We denounce recent attacks on Chief Arthur Eze for his call on Igbo to love themselves more. Igbo elite should show respect for Igbo elders.

“Governments and individuals across the country should direct their agencies and interests to use “made in Nigeria” vehicles. In fact, such vehicles ought to be part of the fleet in use by the Nigerian President,” it added.