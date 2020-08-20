2023: S’East presidency’ll deepen national unity — Sen Ekpenyong

…It’s the turn of Igbo — NPP

By Chioma Onuegbu & Chinonso Alozie

SENATOR Christopher Ekpenyong, representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district in Akwa Ibom State and the Nigeria Presidential Project, NPP, yesterday, added their voices to the agitation for Nigerian President of South East extraction.

Speaking yesterday in Uyo, Senator Ekpeyong said allowing the next president of Nigeria to come from the South East geopolitical zone will deepen national unity and give the Igbo a sense of belonging in the country.

Ekpenyong advised that every section of the country must be given equal opportunity to lead and contribute to the building of the country because the country belongs to all irrespective of tongue, tribe or geopolitical zone.

He stressed that since the North has produced the president, and South West as well as South South, that it would not be out of place if the South East was allowed to also lead the country for the purpose of equity and Justice.

He however expressed disappointment that the same issue of mistrust that took the nation to a civil war and almost dismembered the country has remained a constant discourse among Nigerians after 50years.

“My prayer is that we should allow an Igbo man to become the next president of Nigeria

“If the North and the South West have produced a president, why can’t the Southeast be allowed to become president of Nigeria?

“Igbo presidency is the path that will lead to deepening of our national unity.It will assuage the feeling of disillusionment among the Igbo. It will also give them a sense of belonging. No section has the monopoly of capacity to lead Nigeri. Therefore, everyone should be given equal opportunity to lead and contribute to the building of the country. No section was created to rule others for eternity. Nigeria belongs to all.

“There are competent men and women across all geopolitical zones in this country. And remember, the South West and the South South have already produced a president. So, my plea with other zones is to allow the South East to produce the next president of Nigeria.

“They should be given the opportunity to contribute their knowledge, experience and leadership capacity towards the growth of this nation”

In it’s submission, the Nigeria Presidential Project, NPP, also said that it’s the turn of the South East zone to produce the 2023 Nigerian President.

The NPP Chancellor, Walter Orji, spoke in Owerri, during the inauguration of the Imo State executives of NPP with Ude Agoha as its state Coordinating Chairman.

Orji added that many Igbo politicians have made their interests known to NPP to run for the presidency but that they were waiting for the right time to go public about their political ambition.

He said among other things that NPP had visited the nooks and crannies of the country as well as some reputable leaders in different regions of the country and talked to them on Igbo presidency.

According to him, “to show you how committed we are in this project, we have started to inaugurate the state chapters of NPP, and Imo State is the first to be inaugurated.’Many have discussed Igbo presidency overtime but no practical steps have been taken to achieve this agenda.”

Vanguard