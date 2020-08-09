The senator representing Benue South, Comrade Abba Moro, has said there is the need for power to shift from Tiv to his Idoma people in 2023.

Idoma people are yet to produce a governor since the inception of the state in 1976.

“As we set the stage towards 2023, Idoma people should be supported for the governorship seat. Since zone A and B have been ruled, it is now the turn of Idoma people of Zone C. I plead with our brothers to support us, even if it is for one term,” he said.

The post 2023: Senator Moro calls for power shift in Benue appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...