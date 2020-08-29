23,000 Nigerians missing, says Red Cross

By Omolola Afolabi

No fewer than 23,000 Nigerians are missing due to insecurity in the North-East, the Red Cross has declared.

It released the report ahead of the August 30 International Day of the the Disappeared.

According to the ICRC, Nigeria’s 23,000 tally is the highest in Africa’s total of 44,000.

The Red Cross spokesperson in Africa,Crystal Wells, in a statement, emphasised the difficulty of tracing missing persons due to the hindrances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Wells,the COVID-19 pandemic created new challenges in searching for missing people as movements were restricted.

“As 30 August marks International Day of the Disappeared, nearly 44,000 people across Africa are registered as missing with the ICRC at a time when restrictions put in place to curb COVID-19 create new challenges in searching for missing people. Forty-five percent of the cases were children at the time they went missing”,the ICRC said.

“Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Somalia, Libya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Cameroon make up 82 percent of ICRC’s missing caseload in Africa.

“The highest among them is Nigeria which at nearly 23,000 people is ICRC’s largest caseload of missing people in the continent, driven almost entirely by the conflict in the northeast of the country.”

The ICRC is an humanitarian organisation based on Geneva,Switzerland.

The organisation ensures safety,protection and assistance for victims of war and other situations of violence.