25 #RevolutionNow protesters arrested in Lagos

By Precious Igbonwelundu

Security operatives on Wednesday morning arrested no fewer than 25 #RevolutionNow protesters among hundreds that took to the streets to kick against insecurity, bad governance and corruption in Lagos.

The protesters were arrested at Ikeja underbridge around 9am about an hour after hundreds of youths converged for the protest.

They chanted solidarity songs and displayed placards with inscriptions such as: “Nigerians are sick and tired of poverty, corruption, injustice and untimely death; “say no to injustice; yes to living wage for unemployed youths…”.

The protesters said it was unacceptable politicians and their cronies, who were less than a percent of the population, were running this country on autopilot.

They decried alarming insecurity, unemployment, hunger, increase in taxation and plans to review education budget downwards, insisting the government must live up to its constitutional responsibility of ensuring social security for the masses.

However, the protest was short lived as security operatives, who got wind of their convergence, disperse them with teargas.

There were also complaints that residents moving to the assembly points were prevented at Apongbon, Oworonshoki, Ikorodu and Epe areas of the state.

Condemning the action of the security operatives, co-convener, Coalition for Revolution (CORE), Gbenga Komolafe, said such attacks cannot stop them, adding the security operatives attacked them shortly after their demands were read.

He said armed anti-riot policemen attacked members of the Coalition for Revolution (CORE) in several cities as they gathered for peaceful demonstrations with teargas.

Komolafe said their Lagos colleagues were beaten and later whisked to Area F Police Command, Ikeja.

He identified them as: Omolara Alagbala, Kelu Orodu, Kolawole Adeneka, Fela Samson Okafor, Akinnubi Margaret, Orunsolu Oluremi (Remyte goonz) and Oyebiyi Ademola.

Others include: Owatunde, Akinnubi Deborah, Akinnubi Margaret, Akinnubi Emmanuel, Agba Jalingo, Kehinde Babatunde Joseph, Adedoyin Olorunshola Truth, Rachael Ochuwa, Adeyeye Femi, Babatunde Famutimi, Akingbade Olamide, Nonike Okechukwu and Sodiq Ogunshola.

According to Komolafe, the attack on protesters was a brazen demonstration of utter contempt for the constitution and international covenants on human rights, which Nigeria is signatory to.

“The security apparatus of a decadent state which has no respect for its own laws must be reminded that Justice Maureen Onyetenu ruled in May that a similar crackdown on the August 5, 2019 #RevolutionNow protests was illegal and a wanton slap on the democratic rights of citizens to peaceful protest in the republic.

“Similarly, at its 129th session held on July 23, the United Nations Human Rights (UNHR) asserted the right to peaceful assembly, including protest as essential to enjoying the freedom of association.

“We thus condemn the draconian actions of the state in the clearest of terms and demand the immediate and unconditional release of all citizens arrested this morning for demonstrating their peaceful and fundamental right to protest.

“We also seize this moment to reassure these retrogressive forces who think they can steal us blind as a country and gag us that we are not and will never be deterred.

“The protest continues and this indeed, is the first in a series of mass actions and civil disobedience we will be embarking upon until victory,” he emphasised.

Efforts by The Nation to get police reaction on the incident were unsuccessful.

Lagos Police spokesman Bala Elkana confirmed 25 protesters were arrested and have been charged to court.

He said they were arrested for obstructing traffic and concealing the number plates on their vehicles.

Elkana denied allegations some of the protesters were assaulted, adding that it was also untrue they were teargased.

The post 25 #RevolutionNow protesters arrested in Lagos appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...