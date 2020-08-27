261 Stranded Nigerians In China Arrive Home – NIDCOM

A photo of an Air Peace plane. Credit: Air Peace

The Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said on Wednesday that 261 Nigerians stranded in China have returned home.

“261 Stranded Nigerians in China returned yesterday 25th August 2020 from Guangzhou, China via @flyairpeace flight,” the Commission said.

“All evacuees are now on a 14-day SELF ISOLATION as mandated by @NCDCgov and Presidential Task Force on #Covid_19.”

Channels Television had earlier reported the evacuation of the stranded persons from China, confirmed by the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing.

Since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Wuhan, China in December, thousands of Nigerians have been evacuated back home from across the world.

The evacuations became necessary after the pandemic forced commercial airlines to close up shop as countries restricted inter-border travel.