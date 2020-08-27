27-year-old man arrested for raping 10-year-old girl in Benue

By Peter Duru

A 27-year-old young man, Inalegwu Ochekwu has been arrested by the Police in Otukpo for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl (name withheld).

Vanguard gathered that the suspect, an apprentice dry cleaner, who was apprehended at the weekend allegedly did the act in a shop in Otukpo town, headquarters of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim said she had gone in search of her elder sister at the suspect’s shop when he grabbed and took advantage of her.

According to her, “when I went to their shop, to find out whether he saw my sister, the man said no, but as I was going back, the man grabbed me.

“As I was shouting asking of what was happening, he carried a cloth to cover my mouth and I struggled with him, he pressed me down, tore my cloth and forced himself on me and my body was stained with blood,” the victim said.

Meanwhile, an activist who reported the case at Otukpo Divisional Police Office, Mrs. Julie Okoo, has commended the Division for its swift intervention in the matter and for exhibited zero tolerance for rape cases in the area.

READ ALSO: 46 years old man apprehended in Delta for allegedly defiling 8 years girl

Mrs. Okoo who also commended the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, for facilitating movement of victim and culprit to the command headquarters in Makurdi said with the assistance of the Division the rape menace in Otukpo would be tackled effectively.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to be briefed on the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria