3 senators, 1 rep absent at Ebonyi PDP congress

Three senators from Ebonyi State and a member of the House of Representatives were among prominent members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) absent from the state congress.

Those absent were Sen. Sam Egwu for Ebonyi North, Sen. Ama Nnachi representing Ebonyi South and Sen. Obinna Ogba for Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone.

From the House of Reps, Iduma Igariwey of Afikpo north/south federal constituency, stayed away from the congress.

It comes as the congress elected a new executive to pilot the party for the next four years.

Reasons for their absence were not disclosed, but may be connected with their alleged demand for new state party executives ahead of 2023.

But Governor David Umahi at the congress called for peace in the party, saying there was no reason for tension in the polity.

On the absence of the federal lawmakers, he said, “I want to commend our National Assembly members. If anybody has angered you, please caucus leader we will have a meeting on Thursday evening, tell the other senators and Reps who are not here. I am the father of the state and we have worked together in 2015, 2019.

“There is nothing that can divide us, whatever is any misgiving if any, let us discuss on Thursday and move forward. This is very important”.

