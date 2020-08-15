Daily News

329 new COVID-19 cases recorded in 20 states, FCT

By Alao Abiodun

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 48,445 on Friday night following 329 fresh infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in an update.

Lagos recorded 113 of the 329 cases, followed by Kaduna with 39, FCT with 33 and Plateau 24.

The rest are: “Kano-16, Edo-15, Ogun-14, Delta-13, Osun-10, Oyo-8, Ekiti-6, Bayelsa-6, Akwa Ibom-5, Borno-4, Enugu-4, Ebonyi-3, Rivers-2, Bauchi-1, Nasarawa-1, Gombe-1, Niger-1”

The total confirmed cases so far in Nigeria now stands at 48,445 of which 35,998 have been discharged.

However, the infection has claimed 973 lives.

