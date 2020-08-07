33 get ADSN zakat

By Chinyere Okoroafor

The Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADSN) Lagos Branch, has disbursed Zakat to 33 people in Lagos.

The beneficiaries, from different faith and ethnic groups include visually impaired, physically challenged among others, received the Zakat proceed at Ajao, Surulere.

The branch’s Chairman, Alahaji Kamorudeen Salami, said the empowerment started 10 years ago.

“We have made it a point of duty to hand this zakat to the needy, poor and even the collectors too. We extend this zakat not only to the members of the society but to non-members and Christians too.

“We hope that when we have more money next year, we will empower more people so that they can be able to thrive in their endeavours. This year, we are very grateful to God despite the Coronavirus pandemic, we tried our best and it is a great thing to say that contribution this year was a fair,” he said.

He advised the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity afforded them judiciously.

The Chairman of Ansar-ud-Deen Zakat Committee, Alhaji Muftau Oriola, said the committee members had the onerous task of carefully screening the list using specific criteria and fair judgment to determine genuine cases of need and establish the right priorities.

“To be a beneficiary, we give room for applicants to submit letters to our sub-committee who in turn invite them for scrutiny to be able to verify the tenacity of their needs,” he said.

A beneficiary, Okereke Nwabueze, who is virtually impaired, said he was surprised when he was chosen as a beneficiary because he was not a Muslim.

He thanked the Ansar-Ud-Deen for the gestures.

