35 Aspiring Teachers Caught Cheating With Exam Answers Painted On Nails

Nail exam pattern

35 aspiring teachers were busted trying to cheat on their entrance exam into schools for teachers in the Mexican state of Michoacán.

The women allegedly had the correct answers pattern painted on their nails.

Suspicions of fraud about the admission process into teaching schools in Michoacán has been rife since the last day of July when the first stage of exams started.

It is gathered that many of the aspiring teachers had bought answers to the exam and this was confirmed by the test results in several Michoacán municipalities.

According to Mexican media reports, 50 applicants who took the exam had answered all 100 question correctly, while another 300 had scores of 99 and 90 correct answers. This was unusual, as in other municipalities the highest score was 71 correct answers.

As a result, the test was repeated by authorities on August 21 and 35 women in the municipalities of Morelia and Arteaga were caught trying to cheat.

The Primera Plana Michoacan Facebook page recently published a video showcasing the very similar painted nail style of the 35 women, which reportedly represented the correct answer pattern to the 100 multiple-answer questions.

Although painted in different colors, the nails all featured the same dot motif. The pattern consisted of 10 different colored dots on each nail, corresponding to 100 responses in the exam booklet.

Gabriela Santillán Mora, who coordinated the application of the tests, confirmed that all the 35 women had the exact same color and dot pattern, plus each nail had 10 dots of the same color.

It should be noted that the exam questions were answered by filling in the options marked with circles on optical sheets, so it is clear that the dot pattern was the key to how and in what order they should answer.

What makes the case even more interesting is that the women were still allowed to take the exam but were separated from the rest of the group and asked to either put on opaque gloves to completely conceal their hands, or at least cover their painted nails with sticky tape.