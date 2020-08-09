398 stranded Nigerians arrive from UAE, Sudan Saturday

By Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

Another batch of Nigerians has successfully been evacuated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Sudan. They totaled 398, The Nation learnt.

311 came in from UAE while 87 arrived from Sudan.

This brings to about 9,000 the number of Nigerians evacuated from different parts of the world since the global lockdown, occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile another batch of 675 evacuees is still expected from the United Kingdom and United States later in the day. 322 evacuees are coming in from the UK while 325 will be coming in from the US.

The evacuees from UAE arrived in Nigeria yesterday, 8th of August, aboard Air Peace, a local airline.

The flight with 311 evacuees, according to a tweet by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), “arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 1150HRS from the United Arab Emirates, yesterday, Saturday, 8th of August, 2020.”

Some of the evacuees disembarked in Abuja while others proceeded to Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos. They all tested negative to #COVID-19 and now on a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by @NCDCgov, according to the Commission.

Earlier in the day, a flight conveying 87 evacuees arrived from Sudan.

They arrived at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja at about 9.15am yesterday, 8th August 2020.

