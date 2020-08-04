4 Flowers To Gift To Your Loved Ones To Spread Positivity

There’s just something about flowers that instantly make us feel better. No matter what type of flower it is, big or small, they always seem to bring happiness along with them.

However, there are some flowers that have that extra dose of sunshine. If you know someone, whether it’s a friend or a family member especially this period who is getting it rough, giving them flowers can help them turn their frown upside down.

Here are some flowers that can brighten people’s day:

Roses



Roses are most commonly associated with love and romance. However, their beauty is enough to cheer people up. When it is time to say hello to a friend and tell them that you care about them then a bunch of yellow roses make a great choice. Yellow being the colour of friendship.

Sunflowers



Nothing brings sunshine better than sunflowers. These flowers symbolize pure joy and positivity. Sunflowers turn toward the sun which is why giving these flowers is the perfect way to tell someone you know who’s having a bad day to turn towards the light and seek out positivity even in the darkest of times.

Tulips



The meaning of yellow tulips has evolved somewhat, from once representing hopeless love to now being a common expression for cheerful thoughts and sunshine. As one of the world’s most beloved flowers, a gift of tulips is a sure delight, enchanting in its beauty and simplicity. This is an especially meaningful gift, as the bulbs can rebloom for years when planted outdoors. Tulips are also prized in Islamic culture and are considered to be a holy symbol. For the Muslim people, tulips have long been considered a representation of paradise on Earth.

Hibiscus



Hibiscus flowers have pink petals that are definitely pleasing to the eyes. These flowers are synonymous with joy and warmth due to its beautiful and soft bloom. Hibiscus flowers are also known to improve someone’s mood by lowering their blood pressure. The Hibiscus flower is also considered to be a representation of glory. Gifted to only people who are considered the best and the most beautiful.