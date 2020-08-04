4 Natural Oils You Can Consider For A Glowing Skin

Break-outs are so frustrating, they could make you feel surge of different emotions all at once. Be it acne, pimples, rashes or any other thing that leave blemishes on the skin.

However, there are some oils that can be used to clear the skin and ensure a smooth skin. All you need is to be consistent with the way you use them and of course, wash your face frequently.

Before you use the oils ensure you dilute the oils because when used at their full strength, they can possibly cause burns, scarring, or irritation. Too much of these good oils can be a bad thing.

Tea tree Oil



Tea tree oil is great for oily and sensitive skin. If you suffer from Acne, this oil perfect for you as it is known to be as effective as benzoyl peroxide but without the harsh side effects. Also, it has anti-fungal and antibacterial qualities. Use this oil to help repair your skin naturally,it gently sooth and cleanse skin.

Lavender Oil



Lavender oil can be used for both dry/aging skin and oily/sensitive skin. This oil can also help calm and relax you. It also has anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial qualities. Many dermatologists and aroma therapists would say that lavender oil is one of the most beneficial oils to treat acne, since the oil stops bacteria that causes the infection. As well a being great for all skin types, it’s also great to mix with almost any other essential oil.

Coconut Oil



This is most advisable to use on your body and not on your face, because it can cause breakouts. Before you use coconut oil on your face, talk to your dermatologist. Coconut oil is easily absorbed into the skin and has many health benefits, including those from vitamins E and K, as well as its antifungal and antibacterial properties.

Rose Seed Oil



Extracted from the seeds of wild rose bushes, rose seed oil is popular for its effect on facial skincare products. The essential fatty acids and antioxidants in this oil, including provitamin A, which provide relatively high protection against inflammation and oxidative skin damage. Also, rose seed oil has shown promising results when used to alleviate inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema.

Try these oils and glow!