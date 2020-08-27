410 surrender as troops raid terrorists’ cells

By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

No fewer than 410 members of the Darul Salam Terrorists group, including women and children have surendered to troops of operation WHIRL STROKE deployed at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa, The Nation has learnt.

The troops raided a suspected bomb making factory where explosives and other Improvised Explosive Device making materials were recovered.

A statement by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, noted the clearance operation followed actionable intelligence on the activities of terrorists in the area.

According to the statement: “Relatedly, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE while on a robust clearance patrol around Uttu, on 26 August 2020 stormed a Darul Salam terrorists bomb-making factory following actionable technical and human intelligence on the activities of the terrorists in the general area.

“In the course of the operation, troops recovered several Improvised Explosive Device making materials at the location including two scales, six rocket launcher bombs, one bag of fertilizer, half a bag of gun powder, 10 locally made hand grenades, one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb fuse, one locally made Rocket Launcher, two Improvised Explosive Devices,13 Improvised rocket bombs, amongst others.

“The camp was subsequently destroyed while troops are equally combing the surrounding forests for fleeing members of the sect.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE for their professionalism and dexterity in achieving this notable feat and also urges them to sustain the tempo in the push to decisively curtail the activities of armed bandits and other criminals operating in the North-Central zone”.