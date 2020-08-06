48,000 benefit from FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer scheme in Nasarawa

By David Odama

No fewer than 48,000 vulnerable households in Nasarawa State have benefitted from the Federal Government Social Intervention out of the 200,000 registered in the first phase of the programme in the state.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Social Investment Programme and Humanitarian Services, Mallam Imran Jibrin, disclosed this at the commencement of the second phase of the programme in the state.

He said the training of the second batch of the vulnerable households was targeted at the remaining seven local government areas of Doma, Keana, Obi, Nasarawa-Eggon, Keffi, Karu and Toto.

“We started with six local government areas of Akwanga, Lafia, Wamba, Nasarawa, Kokona and Awe.

“We are now going to train the remaining seven local government areas of Doma, Keana, Obi, Nasarawa-Eggon, Keffi, Karu and Toto,” he said.

He disclosed that so far about 200,000 households had been identified and registered in the six pilot local government areas with 48,000 of the number as beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer programme in the state.

