5 Colours That Speaks Power

Tonto Dikeh | Image: Instagram/tontolet

Picking the right colour can be exciting as well as exhausting especially when you want to be bold with them and feel like royalty. Every colour evokes emotions, and to a large extent, the colour of your outfit goes a long way to tell your mood.

Fashion has a way of revealing your thoughts, emotions and attitude. Some colours naturally help brighten up your mood, some stands for sophistication and luxury, and some colours naturally give you the attention you are looking for.

Here are powerful colours you need:

Blue

Onyekachi Ucheagwu | Image: Instagram/iam_kachiucheagwu

Blue, as we all know, is the colour of the sky and sea and it is a colour everyone wears because it naturally goes with just anything. The colour is associated with depth and stability, it stands for trust, loyalty and wisdom. This colour makes people feel comfortable around you.

Red

Toke Makinwa | Image: Instagram /tokemakinwa

Red is a very emotionally intense colour, this colour naturally means danger yet it is one colour that naturally screams “look at me!!!”. Wearing the colour red either as a lip stain or an outfit indicates your someone bold, confidence, strong-willed, passionate, outspoken and aggressive.

Purple

Sharon Ooja | Image: Instagram/sharonooja

This is one colour that not everyone can pull this off. The colour purple combines the stability of blue and the fierce energy of red. It stands for sophistication, luxury, ambition and power.

Yellow

Image: Instagram/stylehubdaily

Yellow as a colour is bright and wearing this colour naturally brightens up your mood, it helps you shine bright effortlessly, and this colour holds the power of persuasion. It’s a colour of happiness, optimism, enlightenment and creativity.

Black

Rita Dominic | Image: Instagram/ritadominic

Black is versatile and is a colour that speaks power, and elegance. Besides the fact that it makes you look slimmer, it’s one colour that can be worn with anything and still makes you stand out.

Jamie Foxx | Image: Mark Holmes/styleitholmes

Bisola Aiyeola | Image: Instagram/iambisola

Kizz Daniel | Image: Instagram/deangelictouchstylist