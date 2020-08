Every day we hear smoking and drinking can affect the liver. While this is true, there are other habits that can be emulated or avoided to have a healthy liver. Below are some: Coffee There is extensive research on the benefits of coffee and liver disease. According to Rockford Yapp, MD, a member of the […]

The post 5 Healthy Habits That Can Help Reduce The Risk Of Having Liver Disease appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...