5 in police net for vandalisation of water installations, meters in Calabar

The five suspected water installation vandals

We are after their ‘receivers’ ― PPRO

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

At least five persons including two teenagers are currently cooling their heels at the Headquarters of the Cross River State Police Command for vandalising water installation including meters owned by the State Water Board.

In a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Irene Ugbo, made available to Vanguard on Saturday, one of the suspects, was caught red-handed in the act while trying to vandalise a water meter at Diamond Hill, Calabar Municipal LGA.

According to Ugbo following incessant vandalisation as well as stealing of water board meters leading to economic loss from unmetered water usage by the public from Cross River Water Board, the Operatives Special Anti Robbery Squad apprehended 5 persons.

She said: After swinging into action, Operatives of Anti Robbery Squad arrested, Emmanuel Effiong red-handed while carrying out the act at Diamond Hill at about 2:45 pm on Saturday and the water meter recovered from him.

“Upon interrogation, he made a confession that led to the arrest of four others, two at Ikot Ishie and Mobil all in Calabar Municipal LGA.

“We are after their receivers, and we will surely get to the root of the matter because there has been several report and complaint of vandalism of water installations like meters amongst others and anyone apprehended will be duly prosecuted accordingly,” she stated.

Vanguard learned that the suspects, Emmanuel Effiong Nyong, 21, David Ubong Okon, 18, Edidiong Akpan Essien 25, Peter Monday Alfred, 19, Eteka Etim Offiong, 20, will be charged to court immediately investigations were concluded as no suspect will be kept longer than the stipulated time by law in police custody.

