5 Must-See Movies By Chadwick Boseman

This morning, the world was shocked by the news of Chadwick Boseman’s death. Chadwick Boseman, star of the groundbreaking superhero movie “Black Panther,” has died after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

Before his death, he acted in many block-bluster movies. He played the parts of baseball icon Jackie Robinson, the future Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall and music superstar James Brown during his film career. However, it was his role as T’Challa, the king of Marvel’s mythical African land of Wakanda, that gave him international recognition.

Below are some of his movies you should see:

Da 5 Bloods

In his final film released before his death, Boseman portrayed Norman Earl “Stormin’ Norm” Holloway in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, which hit Netflix in June. Norman was the leader of a squad of Black soldiers in the Army’s 1st infantry division known as the “Bloods.” Years later, the aging members of the group return to Vietnam in hopes of finding Norman’s remains and the riches they left behind. Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Jean Reno, and Norm Lewis also star.

Message From The King

In 2016’s Message From the King, Boseman stars Cape Town’er Jacob King who sets out for Los Angeles to avenge the death of his younger sister, Bianca (Sibongile Mlambo). When he arrives, things are amiss. Her husband left before her disappearance leaving his son in her care. However, that’s hardly the only mysterious event surrounding this case, as he discovers Bianca had been tortured and mutilated before her demise. Jacob tries to unravel the mystery while searching for clues and attempting not to get too lost in the City of Angels before getting the answers he seeks. The action thriller, directed by Fabrice Du Welz, costars Alfred Molina, Luke Evans, Natalie Morales, Tom Felton, and Teresa Palmer.

Gods of Egypt

Boseman starred as the Egyptian god, Thoth, in 2016’s Gods of Egypt alongside Gerard Butler, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Rufus Sewell, and Geoffrey Rush. The fantasy film follows the journey of Bek (Brenton Thwaites), a would-be hero on the wrong side of the tracks until he allies with Horus as they attempt to save the world.

Get On Up

In this film, he portrayed James Brown in 2014’s Get On Up. The biopic, directed by Tate Taylor, followed a non-linear account of the life of the Godfather of Soul from his early years in abject poverty as a youth in the south to his rise to the top. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Viola Davis, Dan Aykroyd, Octavia Spencer, Craig Robinson, and Nelsan Ellis, who died just three years later.

Black Panther

Boseman portrayed several historical figures throughout his career, but it was his role as Marvel’s Black Panther that changed his life forever. After making his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War, Boseman led 2018’s standalone Black Panther. The hit Marvel film followed the character of T’Challa (Boseman), son of Wakanda’s King T’Chaka (John Kani), and his challenging ascension to the throne following his father’s death. The Ryan Coogler-directed film costars Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita N’yongo, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis, and Martin Freeman.

After appearing in Black Panther, Boseman reprised his role twice more in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game. He had also been expected to return for Black Panther 2.