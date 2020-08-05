5 Private Islands You Can Rent

Image: Instagram/blacktravelfeed

If luxury, freedom and especially privacy are what you seek then you should consider renting an island. There are hundreds of islands up for rental across the world, each with its own unique features.

Some of them are perfect for group vacations, others are the ideal spot for honeymoon. Imagine what you can do with yourself and your lover all alone on an island. Below are five private islands you can rent:

Over Yonder Cay

Over Yonder Cay | Image: vladi private islands

Over Yonder Cay is a luxury private island located in the heart of the Bahamas’ Exuma Chain. The island has four villas, spread out in spectacular locations around the property, all within a minutes golf cart ride away from each other. The villas are installed with satellite TV, a Kaleidescape entertainment library and Crestron control system, as well as wi-fi internet and iPads.

Exclusive island rentals start from USD 44,000 + taxes per day based on an occupancy rate of 12 guests or less. Thereafter, each additional guest costs USD 1,250 per person per night.

Amalfi Island

Amalfi Island | Image: vladi private islands

Amalfi Island is a stretch of coastline on the northern coast of the Salerno Gulf on the Tyrrhenian Sea, located in the Province of Salerno of southern Italy.

The island can accommodate a maximum of 12 guests in six bedrooms in the main house. From EUR 220,000 per week exclusively for 12 guests, staff, service, catering and a yacht for guests are included. The rental includes an all-inclusive package of daily continental breakfast, lunch and dinner including wine and digestives.

Bawah Islands

Bawah Island | Image: vladi private island

The Bawah Islands comprises five Virgin Islands, three crystal clear lagoons, thirteen powder-white beaches, and a sprawling primary forest.

The island offers a total of 35 eco-friendly retreats, consisting of stand-alone suites and bungalows, each of which contains an outdoor living room/veranda leading into a bedroom and then to the open-air bathroom which includes a walk-in shower, stand-alone “explorers copper bathtub”, dual sinks, dressing area and separate WC.



Prices start from USD 2,350 per night, based on two people sharing the Garden Suite. During the peak season, a minimum stay of five nights is required.

Motu Tetaraire

Motu Tetaraire | Image: vladi private islands

Motu Tetaraire is located in the middle of the South Pacific Ocean, in the Atoll of Rangiroa, Tahiti. Motu Tetaraire is surrounded by turquoise waters. The main residence (250 sq.m.) has two bedrooms with a double bed, one bedroom with two single beds, two bathrooms and a living and dining room area with flat-screen TV/DVD and surround sound system, and a veranda. Staying on the island would cost you USD 3,000 per day.

Medjumbe Private Island

Medjumbe Private Island | Image: vladi private island

Medjumbe Private Island is located on the Quirimbas Archipelago, northeast of Mozambique. The island features a collection of lush green palms, soft white sands and authentic palm-thatched beach chalets. Prices begin at USD 590 per person luxurious stay in one of Medjumbe’s exquisite beach villas.