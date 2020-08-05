5 Ways To Prevent Urinary Tract Infection After Sex Image Thinkstock

Having pains and constantly peeing after sex is not the best experience. Although a Urinary Tract Infection can affect any part of your urinary system, it most often causes an infection in your bladder.

According to Dr. Lakeisha Richardson:

During sexual intercourse, thrusting can introduce bacteria up the urethra and into the bladder, increasing the risk of a UTI.

It’s important to keep in mind that you can also get a UTI from oral sex, not just penetrative sex. With oral sex, bacteria can still get introduced into the urethra, which can lead to an infection.

Sex is meant to be pleasurable, however, the pain of UTI after can make it painful. There are some things to do after sex if you are prone to UTI and below are some:

Drink Water



Drinking water is a great precautionary measure to help reduce your risk of urinary tract infections. And don’t just drink a little water—drink a lot! The more water you consume, the stronger your pee stream will be, and the less chance that pesky bacteria have to stick to the walls of your urinary tract. In fact, hydrating, in general, will ensure that you’ll urinate more frequently, allowing bacteria to be flushed from your urinary tract more often. Another thing, water makes you wet down there, so drink enough of it.

Urinate



Before sex and after sex, ensure you empty your bladder. The simplest way to prevent a UTI is to flush bacteria out of the bladder and urinary tract before it can settle in. If you’re well-hydrated, it will be tough to go too long without going to the bathroom. After sex, you push out the bacteria before they affect you.

Wash up before sex



Use water to clean up before sex. This keeps bacteria away from the urethra. And peeing afterward carries any bacteria that entered the urinary tract back out, then wash again.

Practice Good Hygiene



Women are taught from an early age the importance of wiping from front to back for a reason. Doing so is more hygienic and will help you avoid spreading bacteria into your urinary tract and vagina. Always continue with this habit.

See a Doctor



Whatever you do, do not forget to see a doctor as soon as you start experiencing any symptoms of a urinary tract infection. A proper diagnosis is needed before you can move forward with a treatment plan.