5,000 policemen for Ondo council polls

From Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Ondo State Police command will deploy 5,000 officers for Saturday’s local government election.

Commissioner of Police Bolaji Salami, at a news conference yesterday, said sister security agencies, such as Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Services (DSS) would also deploy personnel.

Salami urged stakeholders to play by the rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that officers from Edo, Osun, Ogun and Ekiti would join the 5,000 for the October 10 governorship election.

Salami said 10 policemen would man each polling unit.