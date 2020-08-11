Daily News

6,000 ad hoc workers trained for Ondo council polls

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Ondo Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) will train 6,000 ad hoc workers ahead of the August 22 polls.

It has trained 32 workers in collaboration with the International Federation for Electoral Systems (IFES).

Chairman of the commission Prof. Yomi Dinakin said non-sensitive materials had been distributed to the 18 local governments.

He noted that the materials were distributed early to avoid delays.

Dinakin said the workers would be deployed in the 3,000 polling units.

