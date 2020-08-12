67 IPOB members, native doctor arrested in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Operatives of Imo State Police Command and officers of the 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze in Owerri, on Wednesday, said they have arrested 67 members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on their way to a 68-year-old native doctor, Mr. Cyprian Amadi’s home at Abashieke Egbema in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, Imo State.

A report of the Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, made available to newsmen in Owerri, described it as unlawful assembly, alleging that the group was planning attack on security agencies in order to collect their guns.

However, Akinmoyede said the IPOB members would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation is concluded. He recalled that the group has long been proscribed by the Federal Government.

The commissioner of police said: “On August 9, at about 6: 30a.m, 67 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, converged somewhere in Orji, Owerri North Local Government Area and took off to Egbema.

“At about 9:30a.m., operatives of the 34 Field Artillery Brigade, while on duty at Mmahu Egbema Checkpoint, intercepted 67 Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, members and called for reinforcement from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Egbema.

“The operatives of the Division swiftly mobilised to the scene and assisted in the evacuation of the suspects to the Divisional Police Headquarters for further action.

“It was, however, revealed that the suspects were on their way to a native doctor, one Mr. Cyprian Amadi, of Abashieke Egbema in Ohaji/Egbema LGA, to fortify themselves against bullet penetration.

“It is believed that the group is planning an attack on security agencies with the aim of snatching weapons.

“The said suspect (Amadi Cyprian) had removed bullets from one of them (IPOB) who had gunshot injuries in the past.

“It is also noteworthy that the group attacked and snatched two rifles from Police during a violent protest in 2018, of which the rifles were later recovered from a kidnap gang in a robbery operation.

“It will be recalled that this organisation (IPOB) has been proscribed by the Federal Government, as such any such gathering by the group is viewed as unlawful. They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

Roll call

The names of the arrested IPOB members and their native doctor as given by the police are Cyprian Amadi, 68 (native doctor); Wilfred Bassey 21; Ohaegbulam, 29; Fidelis Oked, 31; Obinna Iloka, 29; ANYACHUKWU OKERE, 47; Emmanuel Obiagwu, 32; Obiagwu Tochukwu, 38; Oyedikachi Njoku, 38; Gerald Amechi, 28.

Ebuka Osuji, 20; Otumbadi John, 25; Amadi Ugochukwu, 19; Uche Thadeus, 37; Ugochukwu Ohaonwe, 32; Francis Uwakwe, 24; Ikechukwu Uba, 37; Ifeanyi Chimezie, 20; Ibeajah Alexander, 35; Chibuike Nkuruka, 38; Uche Samuel, 30; Nnachi Augustine, 30.

Chinedu Akuekwe, 33; Madu Samuel, 35; Ifeanyi Ahanoun, 22; Nze Emmanuel, 20; Njoku Kosidi, 34; Ibe Joshua, 20; Nneka Operaku, 34; Ikechukwu Okwu, 38; Ikead Kelechi, 45; Okoro Ude, 25; Izuchukwu Uzoma, 28.

Chibuzo Unakalmba, 29; Wisdom Mbudu, 18; Izuchi Osuji Solomon, 18; Matthew Nwachukwu, 25; Nnamdi Okara, 28; Chukwuma Udechukwu, 26; Donatus Uchenna, 25; Chiosgous Eke, 24; Sopuruchi Alanwoke, 33; Chekube Asoluka, 28.

The IPOB members are Lienam Olachi, 45; Onwuduruba Happiness; Chinedu Unakalamba, 34; Chikezie Ihejieto, 43; Francisca Nkwocha, 50; Peter Metu, 24; Raphael Oriaku, 33; Ogechi Opera, 21; Samson Okoh, 3O; Okwudili Fidelis, 25; Prince Chimezie Nwasi, 35.

Obinna Ajaegbu, 38; Ogechi Okwu, 40; Joseph Nwaolisa, 29; Onuegbu Emmanuel, 18; Akachi Chilekpe, 27; Francis Umezuruike, 20; Uchenna Nwankwo, 34; Chigozie Nkwocha, 34; Kelvin Okonkwo, 34; Ibeto Emmanuel, 47; Chinazom Anyanwu, 32; Monday Esowune, 32, and Ogbonna Kenneth 32.

