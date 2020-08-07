7 New Songs You Need To Listen To This Week

You can never run out of new music to play this week following the release of the Afro Pop Vol. 1 album from Adekunle Gold, Fireboy’s sophomore album APOLLO and Cuppy’s debut album, Original Copy.

Straight from last Friday, here are 7 songs that we think you should listen to:

Exclusive – Adekunle Gold ft. Olayinka Ehi



If you haven’t heard Adekunle Gold’s new album, then this is one song you should listen to in order to get a feel of the new Adekeunle Gold. On “Exclusive” AG questions the status of his relationship with his love interest.



Spell – Fireboy DML ft. Wande Coal



This is one song that is bound to quickly rise to the top of your dance playlist. We look forward to more collaboration between Fireboy DML and Wande Coal.



Internet Money ft. Future and Swae Lee, “Thrusting”



This dancehall-inspired melodic song along with soft vocals from Swae Lee is a mood.



Firewood – Adekunle Gold ft. Tekno



Body no be firewood is a pidgin English slang with an underlying sexual tone. And AG captures it when he said “I no fit wait anymore. You got me sleeping all alone. Baby I’m dying for your loving.” “Firewood” is the proper fit for Tekno to flex his rhymes.



Entrepreneur – Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z



What stands out the most about this song is the powerful video that backs it up. The five-minute visual showcases Black entrepreneurs from every corner of the world, in a variety of industries, from all different walks of life.



Feel Good – Cuppy ft. Fireboy DML



Fireboy sure knows how to deliver a dance song.



Temptation – Tiwa Savage ft. Sam Smith



When two outstanding vocalists come together to sing about a forbidden affair, you sure know it’s going to bang. Talking about the song, Sam Smith tweeted that he “had so much fun working on this one” with Savage.

