700 protesters in Oakland torched a courthouse, smashed shop windows and hurled bottles at police

A mob of 700 protesters torched a courthouse, smashed shop windows and hurled bottles at police in Oakland, California last night.

The Oakland Police Department tweeted that 600 to 700 people took part in the protests where ‘numerous fires [were] set, dozens of windows broken, multiple businesses vandalized.’

Protesters threw objects at officers but none were injured, the department said, adding that several people were arrested.

Calling them ‘violent protesters,’ police say they vandalized and set a fire at the Alameda County Superior Court.

Accompanied with the tweet, which was posted around 11.30pm, the police shared a video showing what appeared to be the glass doors to the courthouse and a fire blazing inside. Police advised residents to stay away from the area.

Scenes from Oakland last night, where a group of 700 ‘violent protesters’ started numerous fires, torched a courthouse building and pelted officers with objects

Police shared this video last night showing what appeared to be the smashed glass doors to the Alameda County Superior Courthouse with a fire blazing inside

Police said some within the crowd were chanting ‘burn it down’ as they lit fireworks and set trash cans on fire.

‘Some within the crowd are disruptive and have no regard for others’ safety,’ police wrote on Twitter.

Earlier last night, police said protesters caused traffic to temporarily halt on Interstate 580, before they made their way along the off-ramp where they pelted officers with bottles.

Officers and fire crews were forced to intervene when ‘agitators’ tried setting a local business on fire, Fox News reported, adding that multiple glass windows were smashed as the rioters made their way along Broadway.

The riotous violence came after police pleaded with protesters on Twitter to remain peaceful during their demonstrations.

‘We are asking for people attending tonight’s events to respect our community and local businesses by participating in peaceful demonstrations.#OPDCARES,’ they wrote.

Some local residents told Fox News they had hoped the demonstrations would remain peaceful.

Officers and fire crews were forced to intervene when ‘agitators’ tried setting a local business on fire, Fox News reported, adding that multiple glass windows were smashed as the rioters made their way along Broadway

Multiple glass windows were smashed as the rioters made their way along Broadway

‘I respect everything, but at the end of the day, make it be peaceful,’ one resident said.

‘All these people are resting in peace, make it be peaceful. Stop tearing up our city and places where we have to live.’

Jacob Blake, 29, was shot multiple times – apparently in the back while three of his children looked on – by a Kenosha police officer on Sunday.

A family attorney on Tuesday said Blake was paralyzed, and it would ‘take a miracle’ for him to walk again.