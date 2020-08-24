774,000 jobs politically motivated, illegal – PDP Reps

By Tony Akowe, Abuja

Lawmakers in the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives said on Monday that the 1000 jobs to be created by the Federal Government in the 774 Local Government Areas across the Country was politically motivated and an illegal scheme aimed at wasting public funds.

Operating under the auspices of PDP caucus in the House of Representatives, the Lawmakers said rather than waste about N67.184 million in creating jobs that are not sustainable, the Buhari led government should have invested the money in creating about 67 different small and micro industries in each local government that would be sustainable and provide jobs for Nigerians.

Leader of caucus, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) said in a statement in Abuja that they will seek all legal means to address what he described as encroachment of statutory functions, fundamental human rights.

He accused the Leadership of the House of dictatorial, biased and divisiveness in the handling of the affairs of the House and taking decisions on behalf of members without their full knowledge or participation on issues hinging on statutory functions and privileges are concluded upon by individual members in leadership positions and were opposing views are unwelcome and stifled

He also said that the N20, 000 budgeted as monthly stipends for the beneficiaries of the scheme was a violation of the National Minimum wage act which proscribed N30, 000 as the minimum wage payable to Nigerians, adding that the government has also not satisfied the condition stipulated in the act for an exemption from payment of the N30, 000 minimum wage.

Chinda argued that the Minimum wage act requires the Nigeria Labour Advisory Council and the National Wages, Salaries and Income Commission to make a recommendation to the Minister of Labour for such an exemption, adding that while the Wages Commission has not made any such recommendation, the Nigeria Labour Advisory Council has not been put in place since the coming into power of the Buhari government.