After a three- hour meeting of the Lagos State Government and e-Hailing Ride Operators, it was agreed that as from August 27, 2020, the following mutually accepted points were agreed by all parties.
- There must be comprehensive insurance cover which will cover drivers and passengers.
- A flat fee of N20 naira to be known as a Road Improvement Fund and to be levied on each ride.
- A reduction of 20% on the operational licencing fees.
- 90 days compliance with documentation- there will be a one-stop shop for all documentation.
- E-hailing companies to work with various bodies in the business for a good relationship.
- There must be due diligence and background checks done on all drivers.
- Riders and Drivers to desist from offline trips and transactions.
- E-hailing Firms must make all necessary data available to the Government.
ALSO READ: Lagos, e-hailing ride operators agree on new guidelines, charges on services
The post 8 things to know about the Lagos e-hailing ride guidelines appeared first on Vanguard News.
Comments