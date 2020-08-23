86 medical personnel contracts COVID-19 in Bauchi

The Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed has said that about 86 out of 986 samples collected from medical personnel came out positive for COVID-19.

Rilwanu Mohammed said this over the weekend when he received two of the 107 renovated and rehabilitated primary health care centres from UNICEF.

He said “966 samples were taken, 85 of them tested positive for Covid-19. This is why we want our people to observe pandemic protocol.”

While applauding UNICEF and EU, he said, “They have partnered with $200,000 through Mutual of Understand. Out of this money, they spent $147,000 on COVID-19. Not only these, they have been equipping our facilities across the state.”

Rilwanu added that the Agency has been supportive in the areas of immunisation, community outreach, public enlightenment and community resource group. He urged the benefiting LGA to ensure maintenance facilities and encouraged usage.

Also, UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office in Bauchi, Mr Bhanu Pathak while handing over the two PHCs to the Bauchi Government in Tudu Wada and Ganji communities in Warji local government, said that UNICEF would not allow any child to die of preventable death. “Every child must be immunised. There is no reason for any woman to die during childbirth.”

He said that “In Bauchi alone, we have supported in renovating and rehabilitating 107 facilities in different LGAs. So far, we have handed over 80 facilities like this with renovation and rehabilitation. Today, we are handing over another two facilities in Warji LGA.

He added that about 25,000 residents of the areas would be benefiting from the services. Pathak said UNICEF and EU have equipped the 323 facilities across the state.

