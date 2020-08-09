By Sylvester Kwentua

Nigerian radio personality, Toolz, whose real name is Tolu Oniru, believes men can cook but are just too lazy to do so. She made this assertion on Twitter.

“90% of men can cook but they are too lazy to cook”. Toolz tweeted.

Toolz, it will be recalled, early this year, tweeted that men cheat because there are many women willing to give themselves to a man who doesn’t belong to them.

Toolz was born in London in 1982 and currently anchors a program on a popular radio station in Lagos. She was one of the judges at the 2011 and 2012 Channel O Music Video Awards.

Vanguard

The post 90% of men can cook but too lazy – Toolz appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...