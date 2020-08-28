90-Year-Old Woman Survives Lagos Helicopter Crash

A helicopter with three persons aboard belonging to Quarium Avaition crash landed at 16 Salvation Road, Opebi around 12:20pm, killing two of the occupants on the spot. Emergency workers confirmed two persons, including the pilot, dead in the crash. The Director General (DG) LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu and the Southwest Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the bodies have been deposited in the mortuary and the injured evacuated to the hospital. The cause of the crash was yet unknown, adding that the victims were yet to be identified. A 90-year-old woman, Adepeju Johnson, who survived the crash has shared her experience, she said she was reading her bible when the incident occurred.

