A Northern Governor is Boko Haram’s Leader, Ex CBN Deputy Governor Insists

Ex-Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia has insisted that a Northern Governor is Boko Haram’s leader.

Mailafia stated this on Wednesday, while speaking with journalists shortly after he was released by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The DSS detained him for questioning for over six hours in their Jos, Plateau State office.

However, Mailafia made it clear he did not need to retract the statement he made, during a recent interview.

Mailafia, who arrived at the office the DSS office around 12.30pm along with his lawyers, did not leave until 6.40pm

On his claims, he said, “Yes, all of those words were made by me. If the whole of the 55 minutes was played out, the context of what I said would have become clearer.

“This is not the time to disown what I said. Yes, I was privy to some very sensitive information which all statesmen are entitled to have by virtue of our public roles.

“I know that I should have corroborated some of the information I received, but perhaps some of it was uncorroborated. I was in no position to follow them to the camp to corroborate what was going on.”

Mailafia added that “I must never give up on Nigeria, if need be, I will die for Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has called for an investigation into the claims.

