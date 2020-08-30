Netflix. Photo The Jarkata Post

Last week was the clash of the titans. With people from different backgrounds going at loggerheads with those people and ideologies they know little or nothing about, there were definitely lessons to pick from each event. Here is a rundown of the week:

Melania provocative WAP



Melania Trump was dragged right into the middle of a conversation turned sour in the most dramatic turn. Right after US Republican pundit, DeAnna Lorraine tweeted “America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B,” the Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B posted a nude photograph of the First Lady following her Republican National Convention closing speech. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?” Recall that Before the White House, the Slovenian 50-year-old (born Melanija Knavs) stripped down to model for several shoots for magazines. And if you are wondering what WAP means, well…

Come on Kanye



Kanye West has come under attack after being accused of “making a mockery of Islam” by Muslims after the rapper named his new line of Adidas Yeezy boots after the Islamic angels of judgement (Israfil) and death (Asriel). Soon after his new sneakers; Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Israfil and Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Asriel were announced on Adidas Originals’ Twitter page, it attracted a slew of backlash from Muslims who quickly took to social media to slam the rapper as well as Adidas for the “insulting” name choice. There were also calls to change the name and apologise.

Living in bondage



To what extent is man willing to live a lie to suit societal standard? Tuoyo, a BBNaija reality TV Star finally learned the truth after maintaining a façade for fame. In a confessed post, Tuoyo revealed that he lied about being a stripper and had to maintain this after he left the Big Brother house. Explaining that he had to do this when he felt he “wasn’t enough and needed to do more and BE more to stay relevant and to get some extra clout”, “to push if I could keep living the lie to make it become true but the more I did, the more I regretted.”

#NoToSexualisation



Streaming giant Netflix has was slammed heavily for its portrayal of young girls as sexual beings in the French film “Cuties”. Netflix’s artwork for the film (its first young black girls film) depicted four adolescent twerking girls’ dance group wearing revealing cheerleading outfits and posting provocatively. To show disapproval for this, a petition campaign to remove the film received over 30,000 signatures. A part of the petition reads “There is no need for this kind of content in that age group, especially when sex trafficking and paedophilia are so rampant! There is no excuse, this is dangerous content!” Netflix apologised and has since changed the award-winning film’s artwork.

The luckiest $375



Kobe Bryant’s impact is still felt in the lives of many and in so many ways. This time, a storage locker treasure hunter hit the jackpot after he found an abandoned unit packed with Kobe Bryant. The lucky new owner got the treasure with a bid of $375 (N145,000). It only took a few moments to realize the stuff inside belonged to Kobe Bryant. The buyer immediately called “Storage Wars” star Rene Nezhoda who has experience finding buyers for high-end storage treasures, and Rene bought all the contents for $13,000 (N5.2 million). Wow, name a better ease of fortune.