A Step By Step Guide To Achieving Rihanna’s Flawless Skincare Routine

Not only is she a music goddess, but Rihanna stands out as a black queen making serious money moves. From dropping hit songs to gathering awards and now building a million-dollar beauty company, Rihanna doesn’t take a break at all.

What’s even more impressive is that she manages to maintain flawless skincare and beauty regimen while literally breaking the bank.

While achieving Rihanna’s flawless skincare routine is no walk in the park, it is just as easy as ABC if you follow this step-by-step guide:

Cleanse



The first step to achieving Rihanna’s nighttime skincare routine is to start by taking all of the makeup, dirt, and impurities off your skin by cleansing. Start by wetting your face, then go in with a makeup remover to wipe off your makeup by breaking it down. Once this is done, you can then go in with a facial cleanser.

Opt for a cleanser that contains retinol, salicylic acid, ceramides, vitamin C, glycerin as well as chemical, physical exfoliants. Also, be sure to check if it contains non-comedogenic ingredients; aloe vera, green tea, grapeseed oil neem oil, or citric acid to avoid clogging your pores.

Lather your makeup remover, and cleanser with your hands by rubbing your hands together before applying on your face in circular motions to break it down. As a tip, you can start from the corners of your eyes, building up slowly till you get the product in every corner of your face. Once this is done, rinse it all off and dry with a clean towel.

Toner/Serum



The next step to achieving the flawless Rihanna skin is to go in with a toner and serum. When choosing a toner, it is best to make sure that the toner you choose does not strip away moisture from your skin; instead, it adds moisture to your skin.

Toners are targeted at refining and reducing pores which are tips for looking younger because the smaller the pores, the younger you look. Toners also help with removing excess dirt, oil traces, and makeup traces from the skin while correcting and balancing your skin’s PH level.

Serums, on the other hand, are lightweight moisturisers which contain active ingredients including hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and Vitamin C. Opt for a hydrating serum to replenish your skin’s water content.

Moisturise



After cleansing and toning your skin, your skin loses some of its moisture content which if left unattended to may cause your skin to start to chap and break.

This is where moisturisers come in. Moisturisers like the name imply moisturise the skin. It also protects and lubricates the skin by helping to maintain your skin’s moisture barrier, thereby preventing environmental damage to your skin.

You should be sure to opt for an SPF moisturiser, to protect yourself from damage caused by UV rays to the skin. A good SPF moisturiser can double for both daytime and nighttime uses, which is why it is often advised.

Hydration and A Good Diet



While trying to achieve Rihanna’s flawless skin, one good tip you have to note is that she always stays hydrated. Whether she is on a flight or having a few drinks, Rihanna makes out time to drink water. Drinking water is essential to a great skincare routine as water flushes out toxins from the body system.

Another tip to having great skin that Rihanna is not scared to share is that a healthy diet contributes to having great skin. If you want your skin to be as flawless, include fruits as well as other natural ingredients.

Final Word



One other skincare routine to learn from Rihanna is to say no to makeup wipes and cotton pads. This is because of the devastating effect they have on the planet, non-organic wipes and pads do not decompose, which makes them a likely pollutant. If you do have to use them, opt for organic pads instead.

Rihanna’s skincare routine is a detailed but straightforward four-step routine that keeps her looking young and glamorous. Following the steps listed above, you can be sure to get her perfect skin.